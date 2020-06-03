Anti-lockdown protesters were publicly shamed & called “granny killers”.

BLM protesters are celebrated & applauded by health workers & the media.

Apparently, coronavirus is ‘woke’ and takes a break if the cause you’re championing is left-wing.

“It’s OK when we do it!”

