Wolf Blitzer Insists: CNN 'not the enemy of the American people’

Fake News CNN isn’t the enemy of the American people, CNN host Wolf Blitzer insisted on Wednesday.

Responding to a tweet from Donald Trump, in which the US President again slammed the media’s biased coverage and called Fake News the “country’s biggest enemy,” Blitzer defended his beleaguered network.

“Everybody’s always criticizing us and not happy with our coverage, whether it was President Clinton or President Bush or President—they’re all criticized,” Blitzer said, agreeing with CNN contributor David Gregory’s comments that the president’s attacks on the media were unoriginal.

“We are not the enemy of the American people. We love the American people,” Blitzer concluded.

On Wednesday, President Trump took to Twitter to criticize NBC and CNN, pointing out the networks were now upset about the North Korea peace summit after being worried about possible nuclear war over a year ago.

So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN. They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea. 500 days ago they would have “begged” for this deal-looked like war would break out. Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

“So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN,” Trump tweeted. “They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea. 500 days ago they would have ‘begged’ for this deal-looked like war would break out. Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!”

Trump has also previously referred to several mainstream media publications as enemies of the American people.

“The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!” he tweeted last year.

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735