Wolff Accuses CNN Of 'Doing Work Of White House' To Discredit Book

A CNN anchor blasted author Michael Wolff on Saturday for “misrepresenting” himself at the outset of his project in order to gain access to the White House, citing emails in which Wolff allegedly promised to “humanize Donald Trump.”

Wolff, the man behind the new tell-all book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, accused CNN of siding with the president when anchor Michael Smerconish questioned the methods he used to get inside the West Wing.

“You’re doing the work of the White House to discredit this book. The White House wants to discredit this book,” Wolff said in the contentious interview.

