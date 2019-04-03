Woman Accuses Biden of Inappropriate Behavior at Sexual Assault Event

Two more women have come forward to accuse former Vice President Joe Biden of inappropriately touching them in an article for the New York Times.

Former college student and sexual assault survivor Caitlyn Caruso told the Times that Biden rested his hand on her thigh at an event on sexual assault at the University of Nevada and hugged her “just a little bit too long.”

Biden attended an event in 2016 at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas with Lady Gaga, who performed her Oscar-nominated song about sexual assault, “Til it Happens to You.”

Biden told the students in his speech that he was committed to changing the culture of sexual assault, particularly on college campuses, recalling that his father taught him the worst sin was abuse of power.



“Creepy Uncle Joe” has slipped in the polls after videos of him being “handsy” with girls and women even smelling their hair have gone viral. Paul Joseph Watson exposes the left’s double standard as they rush to defend Biden.

“The worst sin they could commit was to abuse power, whether it was economic power, political power, or physical power, this is the God’s truth,” Biden said.

He said that his father also told him that the cardinal sin was raising an abusive hand to a defenseless woman or child.

