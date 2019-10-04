Woman Advocates "Eating Babies" to Solve Climate Change, AOC Nods Her Head

During a town hall event in New York, a woman claimed that people need to start “eating babies” in order to solve climate change, to which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nodded her head in agreement.

“We only have a few months left, I love that you support the green deal but getting rid of fossil fuels is not gonna solve the problem fast enough,” the young woman said.

“I think your next campaign slogan has to be this – we got to start eating babies,” she added.

AOC supporter says we need to "eat babies" to solve climate change. AOC nods her head in agreement, refuses to disavow this unhinged insanity.@AOC – your hysterical nonsense about eco-armageddon in 12 years is creating a generation of lunatics. pic.twitter.com/2sjfdiWGQe — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 4, 2019

“Even if we would bomb Russia, we still have too many people, too much pollution – so we have to get rid of the babies…we need to eat the babies,” the woman asserted.

She continued talking off mic and AOC responded by nodding her head before agreeing that “we need to treat the climate crisis with the urgency that it does present.”



At a recent town hall, AOC was confronted with a constituent’s proposal to add the eating of children as part of the Green New Deal Platform.

At no point did Ocasio-Cortez disagree with or disavow the deranged statements made by the woman.

Many people ran defense for Ocasio-Cortez by claiming the woman was a “troll” or a “plant”. The Lyndon LaRouche PAC later took credit for the prank, suggesting that was almost certainly the case.

But it doesn’t matter.

If President Trump had nodded his head in agreement to someone advocating mass genocide, it would be an international news story.

AOC not only refused to condemn such absurd statements, her cordial reaction clearly suggested she agreed with them.

Imagine if a left-wing troll had advocated lynching black people and Trump had reacted by nodding his head in agreement. It would be an international outrage.

Yet AOC will not only get a pass from the media for her reaction to these insane statements, she will be portrayed as the victim of an underhanded prank.

