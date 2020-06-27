Woman Assaulted at BLM Protest For Holding "Police Lives Matter" Sign

A woman was repeatedly assaulted at a BLM protest in Austin, Texas for the sin of holding a sign that said “Police Lives Matter”.

“I’ve felt the need to stand up for the police lives, so I went and demonstrated with a “Police Lives Matter” sign and as per usual, the violent left found their way over,” tweeted Savanah Hernandez.

“Luckily, many of the people attending the nearby BLM rally protected me and my first amendment. Thank you.”

The clips shows Hernandez being confronted by a mask-wearing woman who says, “This isn’t the fucking place for that, get the fuck out of here.”

“You look like a fucking idiot, you stupid bitch,” she adds before assaulting the cameraman.

Hernandez calmly explains that she is exercising her first amendment rights before the leftist states, “Fuck police lives.”

A black woman who tried to de-escalate the situation admitted the optics were bad when she stated, “We can’t advocate for police and be attacking people.”

The woman who confronted Hernandez subsequently tries to grab her sign before assaulting her. Another clip from later on shows the woman trying to grab Hernandez by the hair.

