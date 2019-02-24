Woman assaults man wearing ‘MAGA’ hat at Mexican eatery, claims she's the victim, video shows

A Massachusetts woman upset that a patron at a Mexican restaurant in Cape Cod was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat was arrested for allegedly assaulting him.

Rosaine Santos, a 41-year-old immigrant, from Brazil living in Falmouth, was charged with disorderly conduct, assault and battery after a confrontation at Casa Vallarta” Mexican restaurant last Friday.

According to police, Santos was upset that a man – later identified as 23-year-old Bryton Turner of Mashpee – had the audacity to wear the iconic red hat at the Mexican eatery, Boston 25 reported.

