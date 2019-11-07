Woman Brags About Stealing Purse & Money From "Homophobic White Woman," Gets 126,000 Likes on Twitter

A Twitter user received over 126,000 ‘likes’ after she bragged about stealing a “homophobic” white woman’s purse and spending her money on tacos.

Yes, really.

“A white woman spawned out of nowhere today and started being homophobic to me so I stole her purse and now miss thing’s ID is resting in a target trashcan and her money is paying for my tacos and rent,” tweeted a user called @yourholygaymom, who describes herself as “the high priestess of gay twitter.”

The tweet was well received by Twitter’s hordes of “yass girl” human amoebas, receiving 11.8 thousand retweets and over 126,000 likes.

Grassing yourself up as a criminal to millions of people to own the homophobes.

Stunning and brave!

Now where’s that ‘God reset’ meme?

There it is.

