Woman Brags About Stealing Purse & Money From "Homophobic White Woman," Gets 126,000 Likes on Twitter

A Twitter user received over 126,000 ‘likes’ after she bragged about stealing a “homophobic” white woman’s purse and spending her money on tacos.

Yes, really.

“A white woman spawned out of nowhere today and started being homophobic to me so I stole her purse and now miss thing’s ID is resting in a target trashcan and her money is paying for my tacos and rent,” tweeted a user called @yourholygaymom, who describes herself as “the high priestess of gay twitter.”

a white woman spawned out of nowhere today and started being homophobic to me so I stole her purse and now miss thing's ID is resting in a target trashcan and her money is paying for my tacos and rent — alyssa (@yourholygaymom) November 3, 2019

The tweet was well received by Twitter’s hordes of “yass girl” human amoebas, receiving 11.8 thousand retweets and over 126,000 likes.

Grassing yourself up as a criminal to millions of people to own the homophobes.

Stunning and brave!

Now where’s that ‘God reset’ meme?

There it is.

