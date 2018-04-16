Woman Calls Cops on Man for Pro-Gun T-Shirt

A woman called the police on a man with his children at a Texas playground for wearing a pro-Second Amendment T-shirt.

The shirt, produced by West Virginia-based company Warrior 12, shows an AR-15 rifle with the words, “I’ll control my guns, you control your kids.”

According to the Blue Lives Matter blog, which first reported on the incident Saturday, Troy Johnston was visiting a playground in Benbrook with his two daughters late last month when the incident began.

“I figured I might get some comments or looks,” Johnston told the blog. “[But] I was legally exercising my First and Second Amendment rights.”

Shortly after arriving, Johnston says a man approached him to say that a nearby woman was “fuming” over his appearance.

“I thanked him for letting me know, and continued playing with my kids,” Johnston said.

Another man, who said he “felt more secure knowing there was someone [in the park] that would protect them,” then informed Johnston that the woman was calling police.

Benbrook Police Department Cpl. J. Reese confirmed to the blog that the woman had called and reported a “suspicious person” with a “gun holstered to his chest” and an offensive shirt.

The woman added that “she was not scared of the gun,” but “concerned about his T-shirt,” which was allegedly “making other parents on the playground very uncomfortable.”

Johnston says Reese informed him that he was within his rights and free to go whenever he pleased.

“I cannot believe how the media has convinced so many people that guns are scary,” Johnston told the blog. “This lady was having a literal panic attack.”

As reported by The Blaze, the police officer who designed the shirt for Warrior 12 says he received threats for his creation.

“I’ve been having people accuse me of being responsible for the school shootings, of having blood on my hands,” the unnamed officer said. “They are conflating a shirt about constitutional rights and personal responsibility with horrific acts of mass murder.