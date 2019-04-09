Woman Charged With Sending Threatening Letter to Senator During Kavanaugh Hearings

A Maine woman appeared in court on Monday to face federal charges of mailing a threatening letter to the home of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins last year.

An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor said Suzanne Muscara, 37, of Burlington, mailed starch to the Republican senator’s home along with a note reading: ‘AnthRAX!!! HA HA HA!!!’

The letter also included a threatening drawing of a stick figure with the letter X for eyes and an arrow pointing at its face.

