Woman Cons Generous Trump Supporters Out of $150,000, is Hailed as a Social Justice Hero

A black woman conned generous Trump supporters out of $150,000 to ‘own the racists’ and was hailed as a social justice hero, despite inadvertently proving that Trump supporters are not racist.

The woman, who changed her name to ‘reformed republican’ on Twitter, tweeted, “I will not hide any longer,, the left has made us feel as if us black republicans should hide!! but not anymore!! #BlacksForTrump #WalkAway #maga.”

She then amped up the scam by claiming her parents had disowned her for supporting Trump before posting a GoFundMe link for people to donate.

After conning Trump supporters out of around $150,000, she justified it by asserting, “stealing from republicans isn’t bad because republicans arent ppl.”

The woman’s goal was apparently not just to make money, but to highlight the racism of Trump supporters (the same ones who’d just generously donated $150,000 to an African-American woman).

“Trump is a racist, homophobic, transphobic, bigot AND YOU THINK MY BLACK ASS WOULD SUPPORT THAT ROTTING CARROT?? ridiculous,” she tweeted.

She used some of the money to buy a brand new iPhone XS Max.

“Girl i can afford my tuition, rent, and 17 iphones now,” she later tweeted.

Numerous left-wing websites subsequently celebrated the scam, with Pink News noting how the woman was “praised” as a “hero” for the stunt.

In reality, all she proved was that Trump supporters are generous towards black people (ie not racist) and she is a liar and thief who has most likely committed a criminal offense.

Stunning and brave.

Comments