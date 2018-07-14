Woman Crushed in Compactor After Falling Down Trash Chute in Anthony Weiner & Huma Abedin's former apartment block

The body of a 48-year-old Manhattan woman was discovered inside a large trash compactor at a posh luxury Union Square apartment block on Tuesday, where former U.S. representative and convicted sexter Anthony Weiner and his ex-wife, former top aide to Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin had previously resided.

Lara Prychodko, 48, was reportedly captured on building surveillance camera footage stumbling out of the elevator alone before falling down a 27th-floor trash chute directly into a mechanical compactor where she was “crushed from multiple angles,” police say.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. at Zeckendork Towers, a 670 unit apartment block located at 1 Irving Place where building tenants say they were subsequently notified to not use the trash chute.

Police maintain the woman was drunk at the time of her death and other reports suggest Prychodko suffered from a “growing brain tumor” which may have contributed to excessive alcohol consumption.

Prychodko was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2014 before her husband David Christopher Schlachet filed for divorce in 2016 and eventually gained custody of their 11-year-old daughter.

Coincidentally, for sixteen years Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin shared a duplex at 1 Irvine Place until Weiner was convicted and sentenced on May 19, 2017, to 23 months in federal prison for exchanging illicit text messages with a minor which is also the very same day the property was listed for sale. However, the listing was short-lived and was pulled from the market when Huma renewed the lease days later.

The victim’s attorney Eric A. Seiff made clear to reporters that although Prychodko had a history of drinking she had been taking and passing a number of regularly scheduled and professionally monitored drug tests over the course past 12 months.

“I have not been aware of a single test that she failed in the last year,” the woman’s attorney said. “For the past six months [the tests] have been professionally supervised.”

“I know she was absolutely convinced the pain and dependency she was experiencing that had her drinking was directly related to the growing brain tumor,” he explained.

“I’m kind of uncomfortable talking about the litigation, as difficult and contentious as it was,” Seiff said. “There is a young child, a father and an estranged husband who must be going through their own turmoil.”

Prochodko’s friends say she was ‘loyal, fantastic, and a great mom who loved her son.’

Prochodko’s death is being investigated as a possible homicide although it has been widely reported by the media that authorities do not suspect foul play.

Additionally, there may be some confusion with the woman’s name as pointed out in a piece published by Heavy.

From Heavy.com:

Her identity is where things get a little confusing. The Daily Mail is reporting her name as Lara Prychodko and is providing detailed information about her background. When Heavy reached out to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information for the NYPD, they responded: “Pursuant to the investigation the deceased has been identified as: Deceased: Prychenko, Lara 48-year-old female.”

It’s not currently clear why there’s confusion over the victim’s name.