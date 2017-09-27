Woman Dies of Flesh-eating Bacteria after Hurricane Harvey

A woman who lived in a Houston suburb that suffered severe flooding from Hurricane Harvey died earlier this month from flesh-eating bacteria that infected her through a tear in her skin, according to the Harris County medical examiner’s office.

Nancy Reed, 77, died Sept. 15 of necrotizing faciitis, more commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria, her autopsy results released Tuesday confirmed.

“It was difficult to learn because we saw her a lot, very often, at all of our events,” said development manager Erica Badamo of Village Learning and Achievement Center, an educational center for adults and children with disabilities.

Reed had been a donor and longtime volunteer at her church and several nonprofit organizations.

