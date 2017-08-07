Woman 'Given £440 Pool Cleaning Bill' for Wearing Burkini

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A swimmer has spoken of her shock after she was allegedly handed a £440 cleaning bill for wearing a burkini in a French swimming pool.

The woman, named as Fadila, was getting in the pool while on holiday with her family near Marseille when a member of staff reportedly told other guests to get out.

She claims her husband was then contacted by the site’s owner, who allegedly told him to prevent her going swimming for the remainder of their stay.

The couple also say the man gave them a €490 (£440) bill to pay to have the pool emptied and cleaned. The fee also included compensation for damages because the site would be out of use for two days.

Read more