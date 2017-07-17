Woman Loses Boyfriend, Unborn Baby, Leg After Hit-and-run Crash with Drunk Illegal Alien

A Texas woman is still trying to cope with multiple losses after a motorcycle collision with a drunken illegal alien changed her life forever.

Austin resident Estefania Soto and her boyfriend Raul Diaz were on a motorcycle ride last month when an oncoming vehicle unexpectedly swerved into their lane.

“We were going as slow as he could because I told him I was nervous and he told me he would never do anything that would hurt me or us, and I knew he wouldn’t,” Soto told KXAN over the weekend.

“I was ejected from the motorcycle, and all I remember is, I was screaming his name, like I was so worried about how he was doing, I couldn’t feel any pain or anything, I was just able to hold myself up on the grass,” Soto said.

Soto was aided by good Samaritans and taken to the hospital where her daughter was delivered prematurely via c-section, but the baby later died.

Since the accident, Soto has had 15 surgeries and underwent a leg amputation.

The driver of the truck, 38-year-old Cesar Corona-Quiterio, fled the scene, but was later arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

He’s currently being held at the Travis County jail on a $2 million bond and an ICE immigration detainer.

Soto says she’s still torn by her losses, but is trying to be brave for her 5-year-old son Mason.

“To lose everything so fast it’s hard, I lost him and I lost my baby, and sometimes I feel like I’m never gonna be the same and I’m never going to get over this. But I have to be strong for my son,” she said.

Travis County was at the center of controversy earlier this year over a policy set in place by Sheriff Sally Hernandez which allowed her department to refuse to comply with federal immigration detainer requests.

Soto launched a GoFundMe asking for donations as she’s currently unable to work or provide for her son.


Related Articles

Minnesota Probing Australian Woman's Fatal Shooting by Police

Minnesota Probing Australian Woman’s Fatal Shooting by Police

U.S. News
Comments
Texas Republicans take Aim at Liberal Cities

Texas Republicans take Aim at Liberal Cities

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul: Healthcare Bill Is “A giant Bailout Superfund For Insurance Companies”

U.S. News
Comments

Flash Mob of 500 ‘Teens’ Attack Philly Police, No Arrests Made

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Anti-Trump Protesters Literally Have No Idea What They Are Protesting About

U.S. News
Comments

Comments