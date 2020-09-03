Woman Punches 12-year-old Boy Over Trump 2020 Sign

Police in Colorado are searching for a woman who socked a 12-year-old boy repeatedly for carrying a “Trump 2020” sign.

The assault, which took place Monday afternoon in Boulder, happened after the boy, who was riding his bicycle with a Trump yard sign in tow, looked at the woman as she rode by in a moped.

According to the boy, the woman made a U-turn and came back to ask, “You want something to look at?” before proceeding to strike him with a closed fist, according to TheDenverChannel.com.

Woman Assaulted 12-Year-Old Boy Over Trump Sign 😱 Police in Boulder want to find a woman who attacked a 12-year-old boy who was riding his bike with yard sign supporting Pres. Donald Trump. Katie Johnston reports. Any info PLEASe contact authorities in Boulder, Colorado pic.twitter.com/S8yEjSJCKH — Constitutional Republic (@CRRJA5) September 3, 2020

More from TheDenverChannel.com:

Police said the woman then used a closed fist to strike the boy in the back of the head and arms several times, and also caused a scratch on the boy’s left arm. While it did not cause pain, the boy told his father the scratch “burned,” according to the [police] report.

The police report states the woman then reportedly tried to take the Trump sign from the boy’s hands, who was using it to defend himself against the attack before she took off.

The assailant was described as a blonde white lady in her 20s or 30s wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt, and blue jeans, and reportedly rode a blue or grey motor scooter.

The boy claims he was carrying the sign when the woman pulled up and “just looked at me and laughed,” before attacking him.

He now claims he’s afraid to show support for President Trump and is calling for an end to political violence.

“I like showing what I believe in,” he stated. “I didn’t want any conflict – I just wanted to show what I believe in.”

“Just don’t attack people ‘cause what she did to me – that’s not okay.”

On Wednesday, the RNC called on Biden and Democrats to acknowledge and “disavow this act of hatred and violence on a child.”

