Woman screaming 'Allahu Akbar' charged in Toronto store attack: Sources

A Toronto woman has been charged after a suspect masked with an ISIS bandana allegedly swung a golf club at store employees while screaming threats and Islamic chants on Saturday afternoon at the same time that a terrorist rampage occurred in London.

Sources told the Toronto Sun that a woman entered Cedarbrae Mall in Scarborough and then the Canadian Tire store, where she walked to the paint section.

She ranted “Allahu Akbar” – God is great – before swinging a golf club at employees, sources said. The woman was restrained by several employees, who allegedly found a knife on her.

