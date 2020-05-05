Woman Sentenced To Week In Jail For Refusing To Apologize For Reopening Salon

Image Credits: @CBS11Andrea/Twitter.

A Texas woman was sentenced to seven days in jail for refusing to apologize for reopening her hair salon in defiance of local lockdown orders.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Judge Eric Moyé demanded that Shelley Luther, owner of Salon a la Mode in Dallas, apologize and admit she was “selfish” for choosing to reopen her business, or go to jail instead.

Luther refused to apologize, citing the fact she needs to feed her children as a reasonable defense for opening her salon.

“I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I’m selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish. I have hairstylists that are going hungry because they would rather feed their kids So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I am not going to shut the salon,” Luther said.

After refusing to apologize, bailiffs led the woman away to be booked into jail. The seven-day sentence reportedly represents the seven days her salon was open despite the countywide order.

Luther must also pay a $7,000 fine.

