Woman Shoots, Kills Armed Robber in Burglary Gone Awry

Police in Phoenix, Arizona, say an armed resident shot and killed a suspected burglar after he forced his way into her home Tuesday.
The victim, identified only as a female, was witnessed being grabbed by the 34-year-old suspect as she attempted to enter her home.
The armed man later fled the home after being shot by the resident and died in a local hospital.
ABC15.com has the story:
PHOENIX – A suspect is dead after an attempted armed robbery in Phoenix.
Phoenix police said officers responded to a home near 7th Street and Union Hills Drive at 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday after witnesses reported that a suspect grabbed a woman.
According to police, the 34-year-old suspect grabbed the victim as she entered her home. The victim tried to close the door but the suspect attempted to force his way in.
Police said the victim got a handgun and shot at the suspect. The suspect fled from the scene and was located at an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was not injured. The suspect has not been identified.