Woman to Santa Monica Looters: ‘This Is Going to Get Trump Reelected’

A woman in Santa Monica, California, told looters on Sunday that their behavior would help President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Riots and looting broke out on Sunday in Santa Monica in response to the death of George Floyd.

The video, which was posted to Twitter by Buzzfeed News reporter Brianna Sacks, shows a woman standing on a Santa Monica street corner and urging protesters not to loot local businesses.

On Sunday afternoon, protesters stole items from several high-end retailers in Santa Monica. Local reporters noted that masked looters were exiting a high-end mall with bags of retail merchandise.

BREAKING: Santa Monica Place now being looted in broad daylight at the end of the 3rd Street Promenade. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/bOQ3cLbi1x — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 31, 2020

“This is going to get Trump reelected. Please stop. Think first. Do not get Trump reelected for your behavior,” the woman said. “Please, Santa Monica. We don’t want Trump reelected.”

This woman ran up and stood outside a pillaged Vans and was begging people to stop looting because it will help get Trump re-elected. “We don’t want Trump re-elected, please don’t do this” pic.twitter.com/739dYfD8ZT — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) May 31, 2020

