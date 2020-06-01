Woman to Santa Monica Looters: ‘This Is Going to Get Trump Reelected’

A woman in Santa Monica, California, told looters on Sunday that their behavior would help President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Riots and looting broke out on Sunday in Santa Monica in response to the death of George Floyd.

The video, which was posted to Twitter by Buzzfeed News reporter Brianna Sacks, shows a woman standing on a Santa Monica street corner and urging protesters not to loot local businesses.

On Sunday afternoon, protesters stole items from several high-end retailers in Santa Monica. Local reporters noted that masked looters were exiting a high-end mall with bags of retail merchandise.

“This is going to get Trump reelected. Please stop. Think first. Do not get Trump reelected for your behavior,” the woman said. “Please, Santa Monica. We don’t want Trump reelected.”

