A woman who transitioned into a man, then, after realizing they were displeased with their identity, transitioned into a “genderless alien,” leaving humanity behind.

Jareth Nebula, who withheld their birth name, transitioned from female to male at the age of 29, before making the step to transcend humanity altogether, transitioning into a genderless alien at 33.

According to All That’s Interesting, Nebula’s fascinating moniker was inspired by “David Bowie’s character, Jareth the Goblin King, from Jim Henson’s 1986 cult-classic fantasy film Labyrinth.”

Since making the transition, Nebula has had their eyebrows and nipples removed to give themself a less human look, after reportedly feeling uncomfortable as either gender.

The Daily Mail reported that Nebula fashions a number of piercings and face paints to look more alien-esque.



Mike Adams guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down how the attacks on conservatives like Kaitlin Bennett reveal that free speech is the civil rights fight of our time.

The hair salon receptionist and model revealed that the body modifications were to “feel less human.”

On Nebula’s gender identity, All That’s Interesting wrote:

Agender means that Jareth is genderless or gender-neutral, as opposed to being gender-fluid, which refers to a person whose gender identity is not fixed, or a person who feels they could be a mix of both genders. This newfound identity was no mere intellectual move though, as it included Jareth to have their nipples removed, adorn their face with a swath of piercings, and wear an otherworldly layer of makeup to look “less human.”

Nebula spoke about their transition, saying “After coming out as transgender and believing I had finally found myself, I realized I was wrong – I wasn’t male or female, or even human.

“I don’t think or feel like humans. I can’t really explain it to others – I’m simply otherworldly.”

They continued: “I didn’t feel comfortable as either gender or even anything in between. I know I’m stuck in a human form and that’s how I’m perceived by others – but to me, I’m an alien with no gender.”

Nebula is not the first person to publicly self-identify as a genderless alien.

In 2017, a make-up artist by the name Vinny Ohh, 23, spent around $60,000 to become a genderless alien. Ohh reportedly wanted to have his genitals removed to authenticate the complete alien look. Despite their wishes, plastic surgeons at the time warned the aspiring extra-terrestrial that the possibilities of performing the surgery were astronomically unlikely.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!