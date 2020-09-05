Woman Who Died 6 Months Ago Suddenly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The son of a Tennessee woman who passed away in February has received a letter claiming she’s COVID-19 positive, raising more questions about the validity of coronavirus testing.

Troy Whittington told local media he was shocked when he opened the letter earlier this week from the Shelby County Health Department.

“I’m just having a hard time understanding how they can say someone has COVID-19 when they are not even alive,” said Whittington.

From KENS 5:

Whittington said a letter arrived from the Shelby County Health Department for his mother, Sandra Whittington. The letter says she has been diagnosed as COVID positive and needed to isolate.

That would be difficult, according to her obituary: the 66-year-old died February 16th. That was weeks before the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Shelby County.

“It’s been 6 months, almost 7, since she passed away. There was no testing that was done at that time. On her death certificate it was stated she died, what the cause of death was, and it was not COVID-19. It was COPD,” said Whittington.

“It’s impossible for someone to be tested on June 20, who passed away on February 16th,” Whittington continued. “I tried to call the health department this morning, ask them why this was going on. She said she would have to get a supervisor. She was sorry for the mistake or she couldn’t tell me any information till she got a supervisor, and I haven’t heard back from them.”

“I would just like for the health department to be more accurate,” he added. “They have a record of her death there. That is where I got the death certificate from and it’s in the same building they’re sending out saying she is positive, which is not possible.”

When local media reached out to the Shelby County Health Department, they received this response:

Dr. Haushalter is reaching out to Mr. Whittington to apologize on behalf of the Health Department about the mistake and the additional pain it might have caused the family. She also states that new protocols will be put in place to make sure a mistake like this doesn’t happen again in the future.

As we’ve reported, there have been numerous instances of the coronavirus tests resulting in false-positives, including all 77 NFL players who were tested last month, raising the possibility that the COVID-19 tests are nowhere close to being definitive.

As the CDC releases new information downplaying the severity of COVID-19, we see even Facebook can’t handle the information, calling it out as false information. Now Facebook is willing to censor whole branches of the government.

