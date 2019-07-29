Woman Who Filmed Baltimore Trash Videos Now Being Harassed By Leftists

The woman who posted several videos of filth and trash strewn all over streets and gardens in Baltimore, proving President Trump right when he said the city is a mess, is now being harassed and hounded by leftists for daring to break their ‘Orange man bad’ narrative.

Kimberly Klacik filmed the rubbish because she was asked for help to remove it by residents.

So I am receiving calls that reporters are working on a hit piece on me. It is truly disappointing. Residents asked if I could help get the trash removed. I filmed it, posted it. You would think people would be upset that their brothers & sisters are living in those conditions. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 27, 2019

But no one actually cares about the real problem, they just have a pathological need to disagree with the President about everything.

Stressful 24 hours. I've received countless emails, calls & text claiming my "hit piece" is on the way. If this is the Left's attempt to silence me, it only makes me want to fight harder for what is right. Intimidating a black woman just for speaking out? Actual racism. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 28, 2019

Klacik also suspects that people are trying to hack her account.

Someone is trying hard to hack my social media accounts. If you don't think I would say it, or post it, there is a 100% chance I did not. pic.twitter.com/AoY2rN5LWr — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 28, 2019

Dear Hackers, If you decide to photoshop a tweet/DM/photo of me, 3 things… 1) If you pretend I dislike Trump, make the tweet good, like use emojis 😎😈🤖

2) If you pretend I have a secret boyfriend, that's tough my husband is hot 😂

3) If it is a fake nude, enlarge my butt 😎 — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 28, 2019

She is refusing to stop:

Back to work… As you can see, West Baltimore residents care about their homes. Residents constantly call the city to report illegal dumping, cries fall on deaf ears. Many point out this would never happen at the Baltimore Inner Harbor. I agree. pic.twitter.com/7ldN5jkajy — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 28, 2019

Here are her original videos:

It is so sad to see @VictorBlackwell & @CNN turn the light currently shining on #WestBaltimore into a race issue. This could result in a positive change. @RepCummings could help get his district in order. Listen to one of his constituents explain the "rats & rodents" problem. pic.twitter.com/LTG8AnT27x — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 27, 2019

He claims to care about children & their future, however in West Baltimore you will find abandoned homes on every block. Many filled with trash, rodents & homeless looking for shelter. Children live on these streets seen here. This district belongs to @RepCummings. More to come.. pic.twitter.com/8z7tfIHU0q — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 25, 2019