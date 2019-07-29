Woman Who Filmed Baltimore Trash Videos Now Being Harassed By Leftists

The woman who posted several videos of filth and trash strewn all over streets and gardens in Baltimore, proving President Trump right when he said the city is a mess, is now being harassed and hounded by leftists for daring to break their ‘Orange man bad’ narrative.

Kimberly Klacik filmed the rubbish because she was asked for help to remove it by residents.

But no one actually cares about the real problem, they just have a pathological need to disagree with the President about everything.

Klacik also suspects that people are trying to hack her account.

She is refusing to stop:

Here are her original videos:


