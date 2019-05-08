Woman Whose Daughters Were Allegedly Harassed By PA Rep. Says They Prayed For Him

The mother of two girls who were allegedly harassed by Democratic Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims for protesting outside a Philadelphia Planned Parenthood told Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night that they prayed for him following the encounter.

Ashley Garecht had been to the Philly Planned Parenthood several times before the incident took place. On Maundy Thursday of Easter weekend, she brought her 13- and 15-year-old daughters and their friend with her to pray outside the clinic.

“So, after our first altercation with him, you know, I went and talked to my girls and told them, you know, ‘I’m really sorry this happened. I’m really proud of you guys for being here,’” Garecht began. “This is something we wanted to do as a prayerful act of the service as we prepared for the Easter Triduum, which was going to begin that night with Holy Thursday Mass. And I told them, you know, sometimes it’s hard to do the right thing, but I was really proud of them.”

Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims, a democrat and LGBT activist, attempted to dox Christians praying outside of a planned parenthood abortion clinic and even posted a video of this interaction on social media. Alex breaks down the hypocrisy of the left that attempts to “shame” conservatives and Christians for their beliefs.