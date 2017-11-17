Woman With 'F*CK TRUMP' Sticker Arrested

A woman who garnered attention by placing a large sticker reading ‘FUCK TRUMP’ has been arrested by Texas police.

Karen Fonseca was booked into Fort Bend county jail on Thursday, not because of the sticker, but because sheriffs found out that she had an outstanding warrant for fraud.

The initial plan was to issue Fonseca a citation for disorderly conduct over the sticker, which was reported by several people as offensive.

The full sticker reads ‘F*** Trump and f*** you for voting for him’.

Police moved away from that plan, however, when the ACLU got involved and argued that the sign was free speech, and the district attorney warned that the case could not be prosecuted.

The moral of this tale seems to be that if you’re a fraudster, don’t draw massive attention to yourself by angering everyone around you.