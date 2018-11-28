Women Now Majority of STEM Grads - Study

Women are now the majority of all science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) graduate students in America, according to a new study.

The new trend is the same for bachelor’s degrees as well, allowing the study’s author to conclude women are “over-represented” in these programs.

“In fact, according to several measures, women are actually slightly over-represented in STEM graduate programs and earn a majority of STEM college degrees,” said professor Mark J. Perry.

Due to “health and medical sciences” being included in STEM fields, women’s sheer volume of enrollment and almost 80% enrollment rate largely contributed to their 50.6% majority share.

Correspondingly, women also have a greater enrollment rate in “biological and agricultural sciences,” but to a lesser degree (55% female).

Conversely, men dominate the “engineering” subcategory of STEM fields at 75% and choose to enroll in greater numbers in math, computer science, and earth sciences than their female counterparts.