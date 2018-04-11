Women Pose For 2nd Amendment In Solidarity With Pro-Trump Open Carry Babe

Pro-Second Amendment women are showing their support for the college student who posed with a firearm in a graduation photo — by posing with their own firearms in solidarity.

“Here I am in solidarity with Brenna, also carrying in public. We will NOT allow for Leftist intimidation tactics to hinder our inalienable #2A rights,” tweeted Washington Examiner contributor Alana Mastrangelo on Wednesday.

ABC News called the police on my friend, Brenna Spencer (probably hoping to get a better story). Here I am in solidarity with Brenna, also carrying in public. We will NOT allow for Leftist intimidation tactics to hinder our inalienable #2A rights. pic.twitter.com/qzv9adtm9G — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 11, 2018

University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, graduate Brenna Spencer, 22, first made headlines when she posted a photo on Twitter Saturday lifting up her “Women for Trump” shirt to expose a pistol tucked into her waistband.

I don’t take normal college graduation photos… pic.twitter.com/eI1NvLFYHs — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 7, 2018

Spencer appeared on FOX Wednesday to explain that she decided to pose with a gun in her graduation photo because “your rights don’t stop at a college campus.”

Tennessee college senior Brenna Spencer defends posing for graduation picture with gun in her waistband: “I think it’s really important to empower people to show that you should be allowed to protect yourself. Your rights don’t stop at a college campus.” @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/kDU5fb4VDX — Ainsley Earhardt (@ainsleyearhardt) April 11, 2018

Of course, the left has no problem attacking women like Spencer when they don’t share their political viewpoint.

