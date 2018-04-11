Women Pose For 2nd Amendment In Solidarity With Pro-Trump Open Carry Babe

Pro-Second Amendment women are showing their support for the college student who posed with a firearm in a graduation photo — by posing with their own firearms in solidarity.

“Here I am in solidarity with Brenna, also carrying in public. We will NOT allow for Leftist intimidation tactics to hinder our inalienable #2A rights,” tweeted Washington Examiner contributor Alana Mastrangelo on Wednesday.

University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, graduate Brenna Spencer, 22, first made headlines when she posted a photo on Twitter Saturday lifting up her “Women for Trump” shirt to expose a pistol tucked into her waistband.

Spencer appeared on FOX Wednesday to explain that she decided to pose with a gun in her graduation photo because “your rights don’t stop at a college campus.”

Of course, the left has no problem attacking women like Spencer when they don’t share their political viewpoint.

Twitter: 


Related Articles

Firefighter Has To Apologize For Using The Word, 'Man'

Firefighter Has To Apologize For Using The Word, ‘Man’

Hot News
Comments
Facebook's Largest BLM Page "Scam Run by Middle-Aged White Man in Australia"

Facebook’s Largest BLM Page “Scam Run by Middle-Aged White Man in Australia”

Hot News
Comments

President Trump Responds To FBI Raid On Michael Cohen

Hot News
Comments

Stephen Colbert Celebrates FBI Raid On Donald Trump Attorney’s Office

Hot News
Comments

‘Problematic’ Phrases ‘British Values’, ‘Islamist’ Banned in the Classroom by Political Correctness-Obsessed SNP

Hot News
Comments

Comments