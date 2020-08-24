Women Who Stole 7-Year-Old Boy’s MAGA Hat Outside DNC Arrested For Robbery

Two women who stole a 7-year-old boy’s MAGA hat outside the DNC Convention in Milwaukee last week and assaulted his mother have been arrested on robbery charges.

As we previously highlighted, 7-year-old Riley and his mother Abbey were confronted by a pair of female Joe Biden supporters as they waited outside a restaurant.

The clip shows the two women tearing up signs belonging to Abbey as they admit they are destroying her property but “don’t give a fuck” before swiping the hat from the boy.

Despite Riley’s tears and his mother’s protests, the women refuse to return the hat and subsequently violently assault Abbey before throwing the hat over a fence.

The video of the incident went viral on Twitter, garnering over 5 million views.

Moments ago outside of the DNC convention, Joe Biden supporters attacked a 7 year-old boy. He was attacked simply because he wore a @realDonaldTrump hat. His name is Riley.

Watch it happen.

Listen to him cry. Will Joe condemn this violence against Children? Via @TrumpStudents pic.twitter.com/0624shmPDg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

Now both of the women responsible for incident have been arrested.

21-year-old Olivia M. Winslow was taken into custody by police on Friday evening and faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child.

“Winslow was arraigned and released on her own recognizance pending prosecution,” reports National File.

A woman has been arrested after our @TrumpStudents Viral video of 7 Year-old Riley getting his @realDonaldTrump hat stolen by vicious Joe Biden supporters. Olivia Winslow is being charged with:

Robbery (Second Degree)

Conspiracy (Second Degree)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child pic.twitter.com/5kwNgRxDOV — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 22, 2020

The next day, the other culprit Camryn Amy was also arrested.

“As the victim’s 7-year-old son went to retrieve the hat off the ground, Amy allegedly attempted to stomp on the hat, but stomped on the boy’s hand, according to statements in court records,” reports WDEL.

Amy also punched a man in the face, leaving him with a small laceration to his lip, while also striking the mother in the face with a closed fist.

Amy was hit with the same charges as Winslow along with an additional two counts of offensive touching.

Before the confrontation over the MAGA hat, the two women were also caught on camera throwing a coffee at Trump supporter Katie Daviscourt, who has vowed to file charges.

Right before these two @JoeBiden supporters ASSAULTED 7-year-old Riley outside of the DNC National Convention, they threw coffee at me when I questioned them about President Trump. Charges will be filed! pic.twitter.com/jQuo4NAEzx — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) August 23, 2020





