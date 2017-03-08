Women/Gender Studies Degrees Up 300%

Degrees in women’s and gender studies degrees have reportedly skyrocketed 300% percent since 1990, despite an increasingly competitive employment market.

These figures come from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), reports the College Fix.

A driving reason for the increase is apparently due to young people’s desire “to understand and relate to peers and colleagues better.”

“Many of the programs explore and question the relationship of race, class, sexuality, ethnicity, and more to encourage students to investigate the broader fields of gender,” writes USA Today College.

The reality is, these programs are designed to push a leftist political agenda, a fact some proponents openly admit.

“Our curriculum is really about social justice, and I think at this moment a lot of students are realizing that this is where students want to put their energy – what they want to learn and what they want to do,” said Doreen Mattingly, chair of San Diego State’s program.

Even though the U.S. faces an increasing demand for jobs in STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math), construction, and medicine, proponents of women’s and gender studies programs insist that they’re equipping young women with the right skillset.

“When people with this degree and this background to out into the world, they have a really great tool set to be able to understand and recognize different problems and obstacles affecting different people in our country,” says women’s and gender studies major Lilly Madden of BSU.

According to The College of New Jersey’s Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies website, “[a] degree in Women’s and Gender Studies prepares you for almost anything.”

Anything like violently attacking people on college campuses with different or opposing viewpoints, like when tolerant leftists rioted over a Milo Yiannopoulos event at Berkeley, or when they assaulted a conservative speaker at Middlebury College earlier this week.