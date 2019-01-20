Women’s March chant: ‘America was never great!’ — Ocasio-Cortez accuses Trump of anti-Semitism

Image Credits: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images.

A divided and notably smaller Women’s March stepped off today, but activists despise America just as much.

As the malcontents approached the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York, they chanted, “Five, six, seven, eight, America was never great!”

Watch:

“America was NEVER great!” one printed sign read as the protesters chanted.

Another sign said “Trump/Pence regime must go.”

At the same protest in New York City, socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fended off a question about organizers’ anti-Semitism by accusing President Trump of anti-Semitism.

When asked about anti-Semitic statements by several leaders of the Women’s March, Ocasio-Cortez responded, “Right now, in this moment in the United States, we have to censure this conversation.

“I think that concerns of anti-Semitism with the current administration and the White House are absolutely valid and we need to be sure we are protecting the Jewish community and all those that feel vulnerable in this moment.”


The “Free Press” organization called for the complete eradication of Alex Jones from Facebook. Unsurprisingly, they are funded by none other than the Globalist kingpin George Soros.


