Women’s March chant: ‘America was never great!’ — Ocasio-Cortez accuses Trump of anti-Semitism

A divided and notably smaller Women’s March stepped off today, but activists despise America just as much.

As the malcontents approached the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York, they chanted, “Five, six, seven, eight, America was never great!”

Watch:

“Five, six, seven, eight! America was never great!”: chant at uptown Women’s March (passing a Trump hotel on Central Park West) pic.twitter.com/br0mnNFd64 — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) January 19, 2019

“America was NEVER great!” one printed sign read as the protesters chanted.

Another sign said “Trump/Pence regime must go.”

At the same protest in New York City, socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fended off a question about organizers’ anti-Semitism by accusing President Trump of anti-Semitism.

WATCH: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses question about those with concerns about anti-Semitism within the Women's March groups. https://t.co/qxhHH5CLXR pic.twitter.com/0B90LAZ186 — The Hill (@thehill) January 19, 2019

When asked about anti-Semitic statements by several leaders of the Women’s March, Ocasio-Cortez responded, “Right now, in this moment in the United States, we have to censure this conversation.

“I think that concerns of anti-Semitism with the current administration and the White House are absolutely valid and we need to be sure we are protecting the Jewish community and all those that feel vulnerable in this moment.”



