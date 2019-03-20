Women’s March Fundraises Off Of New Zealand Mosque Attack

Left-wing activist group Women’s March on Tuesday used Friday’s terrorist attack on a New Zealand mosque that killed 50 people to solicit donations from supporters.

Women’s March sent out a fundraising email from co-chair Linda Sarsour, who asked supporters to “give the gift of justice” by donating to the activist organization she leads.

Sarsour’s email noted Tuesday was her 39th birthday, “the age Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was when he was assassinated.”

Sarsour said “51 of my fellow Muslims were murdered in New Zealand as they prayed, killed for just being who they are,” misstating the number of dead, before going on to ask for donations to combat anti-Muslim sentiment.

“Will you donate $10 this month so that we can continue to stand up boldly against Islamophobia and be ready to show up for our neighbors in times of need?” Sarsour asked in the email.

Now that Beto O’Rourke has announced his 2020 presidential bid, he’s already starting campaigning. At his speaking event in Cleveland Ohio, Beto endorsed 3rd-trimester abortions after reporter Millie Weaver ask him what his stance was. She joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break it all down.