Women’s March organizer accused of covering up sex abuse

Image Credits: Wiki.

Controversial Muslim activist and Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour bullied an underling to cover up sex-abuse allegations in her Brooklyn office, a report said.

Asmi Fathelbab told blog The Daily Caller that a man repeatedly rubbed his crotch on her while she worked for the association under Sarsour in 2009.

But when Fathelbab reported the abuse, Sarsour — a self-proclaimed feminist and co-founder of the Women’s March organization — fat-shamed the woman and threatened blacklist her from political jobs, the woman told the webiste.

“She oversaw an environment unsafe and abusive to women,” said Fathelbab. “Women who put [Sarsour] on a pedestal for women’s rights and empowerment deserve to know how she really treats us.”

Read more


