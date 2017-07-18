Women’s March Praises Cop-Killing Terrorist As ‘Sign Of Resistance’

The Women’s March praised a cop-killing terrorist as a “sign of resistance” on Sunday.

Assata Shakur, whose real name is Joanne Chesimard, has been on the FBI’s Most Wanted list for decades after escaping from a New Jersey prison in 1979, where she was serving out a life sentence for murdering a police officer execution style. Shakur, a wanted terrorist, has become a hero to many on the anti-police left.

Women’s March wished Shakur a happy birthday on Sunday, calling her a “revolutionary” and a “sign of resistance.”

Women’s March wasn’t alone in glorifying Shakur on Sunday.

