Women's March Releases Pre-written Statement On Trump's 'Extreme' SCOTUS Pick, Forgets to Fill In Name

The Women’s March rushed out a pre-written statement slamming President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court but forgot to fill in the pick’s name.

The release instead says “XX” where a name was supposed to be slapped.

When you pre-write your press release slamming Trump’s SCOTUS pick but forget to add the name…. pic.twitter.com/5GiEJXMHUR — Alex Pappas (@AlexPappas) July 10, 2018

Howard Dean’s Democracy for America did the same thing:

Somebody rushed this out! pic.twitter.com/ZRFqFi0ON0 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 10, 2018

ABC News also criticized Trump’s pick as “controversial” before it was made:

Real honest actors we’ve got here, folks!