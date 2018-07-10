Women's March Releases Pre-written Statement On Trump's 'Extreme' SCOTUS Pick, Forgets to Fill In Name

The Women’s March rushed out a pre-written statement slamming President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court but forgot to fill in the pick’s name.
The release instead says “XX” where a name was supposed to be slapped.
When you pre-write your press release slamming Trump’s SCOTUS pick but forget to add the name…. pic.twitter.com/5GiEJXMHUR
— Alex Pappas (@AlexPappas) July 10, 2018
UPDATED pic.twitter.com/w6zJS3x3SX
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 10, 2018
Howard Dean’s Democracy for America did the same thing:
Somebody rushed this out! pic.twitter.com/ZRFqFi0ON0
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 10, 2018
ABC News also criticized Trump’s pick as “controversial” before it was made:
Real honest actors we’ve got here, folks!