Women's March Releases Pre-written Statement On Trump's 'Extreme' SCOTUS Pick, Forgets to Fill In Name

Image Credits: Joe Ravi / Wiki.

The Women’s March rushed out a pre-written statement slamming President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court but forgot to fill in the pick’s name.

The release instead says “XX” where a name was supposed to be slapped.

Howard Dean’s Democracy for America did the same thing:

ABC News also criticized Trump’s pick as “controversial” before it was made:

Real honest actors we’ve got here, folks!


