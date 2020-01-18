Women’s Marcher Takes Gloves Off To Fight Owen Shroyer

Owen Shroyer is on the ground at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. to cover the Soros-funded demonstration, but it looks like attendees were so upset at the paltry showing that one pink pussy hat bully threatened Shroyer with physical violence.

And in a brazen violation of Shroyer’s First Amendment rights and a clear case of assault, Women’s March protesters physically removed him from the public demonstration with no police in sight to intervene.

Shroyer responded to getting assaulted for the fourth straight year at the Women’s March.

Also watch Alex Jones infiltrate the Women’s March pretending to be another brainwashed leftist:

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

'We Need A Full Investigation': Bannon Accuses Pelosi, Schiff And MSM Of Colluding On 11th Hour Impeachment Bombshells

‘We Need A Full Investigation’: Bannon Accuses Pelosi, Schiff And MSM Of Colluding On 11th Hour Impeachment Bombshells

U.S. News
Comments
Scenes From Virginia’s Capital: Militarized Police Arrive in Richmond

Scenes From Virginia’s Capital: Militarized Police Arrive in Richmond

U.S. News
Comments

President Trump: Virginia Proves Again Democrats ‘Will Take Your Guns’

U.S. News
comments

Trump impeachment defense team will include Clinton prosecutor Ken Starr and Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz

U.S. News
comments

BREAKING: Military to Jam GPS Signals Across East Coast Through Jan. 24th

U.S. News
comments

Comments