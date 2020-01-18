Owen Shroyer is on the ground at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. to cover the Soros-funded demonstration, but it looks like attendees were so upset at the paltry showing that one pink pussy hat bully threatened Shroyer with physical violence.

Women’s Marcher Takes Gloves Off To Fight Owen Shroyer pic.twitter.com/sDz72hMAEV — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) January 18, 2020

And in a brazen violation of Shroyer’s First Amendment rights and a clear case of assault, Women’s March protesters physically removed him from the public demonstration with no police in sight to intervene.

Women’s March Leaders Physically Remove Me From March For Reporting On Epstein Sex Trafficking: pic.twitter.com/G1l5dNQ9jL — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) January 18, 2020

Shroyer responded to getting assaulted for the fourth straight year at the Women’s March.

Owen Shroyer Responds To Being Assaulted For 4th Straight Year At Women’s March https://t.co/WbntZGTxcR — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) January 18, 2020

Also watch Alex Jones infiltrate the Women’s March pretending to be another brainwashed leftist:

Alex Jones dons pink pussy hat dances with Women’s’ Marchers

Video of the day. #WomensMarchDC pic.twitter.com/bk6Y7LoH4v — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) January 18, 2020

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!