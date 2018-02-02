Words of Wisdom Uttered by Dying Children

Image Credits: Pixnio.

A doctor who cares for terminally-ill children has revealed the heart-wrenching words of wisdom of youngsters before they die.

Dr. Alastair McAlpine from Paedspal Cape Town pediatric palliative care, tweeted saying young patients often wish they had spent less time worrying and more time at the beach, reading books or eating ice cream.

Many youngsters are also concerned about how their parents will cope when they are gone, with one saying they will see their father again soon and another asking God to take to take care of them.

Read more


