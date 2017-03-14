Work begins on $1T infrastructure plan

President Trump’s $1 trillion infrastructure package is slowly beginning to take shape.

Although the debate over repealing and replacing ObamaCare is hogging the spotlight in Washington, work is underway behind the scenes to craft comprehensive legislation aimed at repairing U.S. roads, bridges and airports.

Trump has held several meetings on the topic at the White House, where he suggested a 90-day deadline for projects to get off the ground. States have submitted hundreds of transportation proposals for the administration to start vetting, and Congress held a hearing to explore potential funding options.

Yet a timeline for considering the plan remains up in the air, and it is unclear how the infrastructure projects would be paid for.

