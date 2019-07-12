Work Permits Link Victoria’s Secret Billionaire To Epstein’s New York House

The founder and CEO of Victoria’s Secret’s parent company was tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in a pair of construction permits filed in 2002, the same year federal prosecutors said Epstein began luring children to the property for sex.
Leslie Wexner, the billionaire founder of Ohio-based L Brands and Epstein’s only publicly known client, purchased the Manhattan townhouse in 1989 for $13.2 million and spent millions more renovating the home with Picasso paintings, antiques and a network of security cameras, according to The New York Times.
But Wexner never officially moved into the property at 9 East 71st Street. Instead, he reportedly “turned over” the mansion in 1995 to Epstein, who performed his own renovation of the property, according to New York Magazine.
“Les never spent more than two months there,” Epstein told The Times in a 1996 story that called the financier Wexner’s “protege.”
But public records link Wexner to the property in 2002, the same year a federal indictment alleged that Epstein began luring children to the mansion to engage in sex acts.
