“Rules for thee, but not for me” seems to be the operating mantra of the world elite as 1,500 private planes converge in Switzerland so that they can tell us how bad climate change is.

The hypocrisy of globalists is evident as they descend on Davos in private jets this week to attend the World Economic Forum.

These types of globalist confabs are exactly what President Trump is fighting against with his America First agenda.

Brighteon Version:



Brighteon Version: