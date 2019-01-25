World Exclusive: Roger Stone Holds Media Hostage, Now Live With Alex Jones

Infowars’ Alex Jones hosts a world exclusive transmission where Roger Stone will give his first interview since being released from FBI custody after an early morning raid at his Florida home.

Thanks to massive internet censorship, Infowars is currently resorting to a live feed posted by a fan:

Click this link to see Stone’s exclusive first interview after being arrested!

In his first statement after being arrested, Stone slams Mueller as “rogue prosecutor.”

Also, watch the exclusive interview with Stone associate Jacob Engels in the video below:


Exclusive First Statement From Roger Stone After His Arrest

