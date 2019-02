World exclusive! Roger Stone’s neighbor has signed an affidavit claiming they saw the CNN truck pull up 30 minutes before the FBI arrived proving they were tipped off about the raid.

CNN claimed it had observed “unusual grand jury activity,” to explain why they were parked outside Stone’s house in the early morning hours before Mueller’s raid.

They even went as far as to call anybody who questioned their early arrival as “conspiracy theorists.”

Infowars version: