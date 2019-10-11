World Famous DJ Zedd "Banned From China" For Liking a South Park Tweet

According to an Instagram post sent out on Thursday, the Grammy-winning artist Zedd is now “banned from China” after he simply liked a tweet from the South Park Twitter account.

The move comes after South Park was banned by the Communist Chinese earlier this week for mocking and criticizing the country.

While it’s still unknown what exactly caused Zedd to become the latest target of Chinese censorship, the DJ’s Twitter profile shows he liked a South Park tweet advertising the show’s 300th episode, which aired Wednesday night.

🎉 It's our 300th episode tonight! Which is your favorite episode and why? #southpark300 pic.twitter.com/OH25s1qAFr — South Park (@SouthPark) October 9, 2019

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker responded to the censorship in a sarcastic statement that further mocks the authoritarian regime and also pokes fun at the NBA for recently kowtowing to China.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!