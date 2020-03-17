The World Health Organization has endorsed dabbing as “good practice” for when people cough or sneeze to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The WHO issued a tweet with a graphic depicting Paul Pogba, the French football player and current midfielder for Manchester United, dabbing, claiming that this was a good way to stop the coronavirus in its tracks.

“A proper #dab (covering your mouth and nose with the bend of your elbow) when you cough and sneeze is a good practice to protect yourself and others from #COVID19.

Thank you for your support Paul Pogba,” the tweet read, adding in the graphic, “dab when you cough, dab when you sneeze, dab to beat #coronavirus.”

A proper #dab (covering your mouth and nose with the bend of your elbow) when you cough and sneeze is a good practice to protect yourself and others from #COVID19. Thank you for your support, @paulpogba. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/dEYxvX540M — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 13, 2020

Pogba had tweeted out the graphic earlier in the day, gaining over 23 thousand retweets at the time of writing.



Alex Jones takes in Mike Adams’ perspective on the spread of the coronavirus, and the model projection that says millions can die from the spread of coronavirus unless drastic lockdown measures are taken.

Some Twitter users were astounded to see the WHO actively promoting dabbing as a health measure, with one describing it as “the most stupid thing I have seen”:

Wait until you find out dabbing just makes the virus uncomfortable and it leaves on its own — Ashlyn's fucking gay (@TechSnep) March 14, 2020

I want to contract Covid19 and die after seeing this — Squidward Tentacles (@Beautiful_Squid) March 13, 2020

Dab to beat coronavirus is possibly the most stupid thing I have seen and thats got UN and WHO badges on yet people have a go at Boris for telling to wash your hands — Byron (@byronb1986) March 13, 2020

After I get pogba, I'll make sure I get you as well — CoronaVirus (@CoronaV31349957) March 13, 2020

However, whilst the tweet may seem a bit ridiculous, the act of dabbing is very similar to the recommended guidelines on respiratory hygiene that the WHO had been encouraging since the start of the outbreak. “Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene,” the WHO writes on their coronavirus advice website. “This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.”

One parent uploaded a video of son who apparently had trouble remembering to cover his mouth when he coughed, but understood what to do after reading the dabbing advice:

My son has a hard time remembering to cover his mouth. Not anymore #Dab to beat#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/krQfAZlbN8 — Senon Estavillo (@SenonEstavillo) March 14, 2020

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!