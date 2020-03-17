World Health Organization Endorses Dabbing to Stop Coronavirus

Image Credits: Getty Images.

The World Health Organization has endorsed dabbing as “good practice” for when people cough or sneeze to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The WHO issued a tweet with a graphic depicting Paul Pogba, the French football player and current midfielder for Manchester United, dabbing, claiming that this was a good way to stop the coronavirus in its tracks.

“A proper #dab (covering your mouth and nose with the bend of your elbow) when you cough and sneeze is a good practice to protect yourself and others from #COVID19.

Thank you for your support Paul Pogba,” the tweet read, adding in the graphic, “dab when you cough, dab when you sneeze, dab to beat #coronavirus.”

Pogba had tweeted out the graphic earlier in the day, gaining over 23 thousand retweets at the time of writing.


Alex Jones takes in Mike Adams’ perspective on the spread of the coronavirus, and the model projection that says millions can die from the spread of coronavirus unless drastic lockdown measures are taken.

Some Twitter users were astounded to see the WHO actively promoting dabbing as a health measure, with one describing it as “the most stupid thing I have seen”:

However, whilst the tweet may seem a bit ridiculous, the act of dabbing is very similar to the recommended guidelines on respiratory hygiene that the WHO had been encouraging since the start of the outbreak. “Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene,” the WHO writes on their coronavirus advice website. “This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.”

One parent uploaded a video of son who apparently had trouble remembering to cover his mouth when he coughed, but understood what to do after reading the dabbing advice:

