Soothing sounds from the Federal Reserve propelled world stocks to their best January on record on Thursday, although having scored stellar gains this time last year only to flop spectacularly, traders were trying not to get too carried away.



In an unprecedented radio broadcast, Howard Stern wholeheartedly endorses Infowars products.

The Fed said it would pause its 3-year interest rate rise campaign while assessing the weakening of the economy.

Crucially, it also said that the rundown of its balance sheet – or the stockpile of bonds it has accumulated over the past 10 years of quantitative easing – could slow too.

Read more



As the American service economy crumbled under Obama, leftists told the unemployed to “learn to code.” Now that they are unemployed, ex-journalists claim those that tell them to “learn to code” are guilty of “targeted harassment.”