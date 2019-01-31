World Stocks Enjoy Best January on Record

Image Credits: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images.

Soothing sounds from the Federal Reserve propelled world stocks to their best January on record on Thursday, although having scored stellar gains this time last year only to flop spectacularly, traders were trying not to get too carried away.


The Fed said it would pause its 3-year interest rate rise campaign while assessing the weakening of the economy.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Crucially, it also said that the rundown of its balance sheet – or the stockpile of bonds it has accumulated over the past 10 years of quantitative easing – could slow too.

