World War 3: Turkey's Erdogan Calls for 'ARMY of Islam' to ATTACK Israel on All Sides

Image Credits: ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images.

TURKEY’S President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have announced they want to create an “army of Islam” to wage war against Israel, it has been revealed. 

Less than a month ago the Turkish state’s mouthpiece the daily Yeni Şafak ran an article for Erdogan titled “A call for urgent action” and on the newspaper’s website headlined “What if an army of Islam formed against Israel?”

It called for the 57 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to form a joint army to simultaneously attack Israel from all sides.

The article said: “If the member states of the OIC unite militarily, they will form the world’s largest and most comprehensive army.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump Tougher On The Russians Than Obama

Trump Tougher On The Russians Than Obama

World at War
Comments
Yemen Civil War Shows No Signs of Slowdown as It Enters Fourth Year

Yemen Civil War Shows No Signs of Slowdown as It Enters Fourth Year

World at War
Comments

Russia Vows Revenge: “The US Only Understands Force”

World at War
Comments

China flies bombers and fighter jets near Taiwan as military tensions ramp up

World at War
Comments

Bolton Wants Trump To Issue An Ultimatum Of War With North Korea

World at War
Comments

Comments