A controversial 3D-printed death machine designed to send people to the afterlife peacefully will be “tested” by the public for the first time.

The “Sarco” is the creation of 70-year-old Australian euthanasia advocate Philip Nitschke, also known as “Dr. Death.”

When a button is pressed, the Sarco will fill with nitrogen, resulting in the person losing consciousness after one minute and dying after five minutes.

