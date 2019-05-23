World's Oldest Record Store Bans Morrissey Sales Because He Has a Different Opinion

The world’s oldest record store has banned sales of Morrissey records because he dared deviate from leftist dogma by supporting a political party which is critical of the Islamic practice of halal slaughter of animals.

“I’m saddened but ultimately not surprised that Spillers is unable to stock Morrissey’s releases any longer,” the shop’s owner, Ashli Todd told the Guardian. “I only wished I’d done it sooner.”

Morrissey is set to release a new solo album on Friday. The former Smiths frontman has been lambasted by the left and the media for expressing support for Anne Marie Waters, leader of For Britain, a political party which has criticized Islam and opposed halal slaughter.

As early as 2007, Morrissey began criticizing mass immigration, telling the NME, “The higher the influx into England the more the British identity disappears … the gates of England are flooded. The country’s been thrown away.”

“If you try to make everything multicultural, you end up with no culture at all,” the singer also commented.

The pop icon also savaged the British establishment for its failure to call out Islamic extremism following the Manchester Arena suicide bombing.

Will Manchester listen to Morrissey? #SilenceForManchester pic.twitter.com/i8Z3Fs3mMw — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) 23 May 2017

During an April 2018 interview, Morrissey also called out the left’s inability to form a political argument without resorting to ad hominem smears, remarking, “When someone calls you racist, what they are saying is “hmm, you actually have a point, and I don’t know how to answer it, so perhaps if I distract you by calling you a bigot we’ll both forget how enlightened your comment was.”

“British mainstream media is now so politically correct that basic truth is actually impossible, and although it is obsessed with promoting social diversity they will not accept diverse opinion,” he added.

However, the record store in Cardiff should really be applauded. It’s such a brave decision to side with 99% of the music industry who all espouse the same cliched left-wing political views.

So courageous.

They’re all for diversity – until it comes to diversity of opinion, which is ruthlessly crushed.

In an industry that is rife with NPC conformity, Morrissey is one of the few musicians left who dares to speak his mind about anything. Everyone else just glibly repeats the same leftist Stepford Wife mantra because they are terrified of jeopardizing their careers.

From the 60’s to the 90s, artists were much more bold in expressing their opinions because there were no maniacal outrage mobs weaponzing social media to have them deplatformed.

Now everything is a stale, insipid echo chamber.

As Morrissey himself once sung, “the world is full of crashing bores”.

