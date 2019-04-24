World's Top Rugby Player In Danger of Losing Career Over Christian Faith

The world’s highest paid rugby player, Israel Folau, could lose his career after receiving major backlash for a social media post where he quoted scripture and condemned sinners.

“Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, [and] idolaters. Hell awaits you. Repent! Only Jesus saves,” the Instagram post reads.

Folau wrote, “Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him,” followed by three verses from The Bible.

“The devil has blinded so many people in this world, REPENT and turn away from your evil ways. Turn to Jesus Christ who will set you free,” Folau said in another post.

The devil has blinded so many people in this world, REPENT and turn away from your evil ways. Turn to Jesus Christ who will set you free. pic.twitter.com/BWSWTMye98 — Israel Folau (@IzzyFolau) April 10, 2019

Folau, star of the Wallabies rugby team in Australia, is set to face a three-person panel at Rugby Australia headquarters in Sydney on May 4 after being charged with a high-level code of conduct breach for the social media post.

Australia’s Director of Rugby, Scott Johnson, supports Rugby Australia’s stance on firing Folau over the post, saying, “I want to make it really clear I am very supportive of where Rugby Australia is in this stance.”

Johnson, who helped Wales star Gareth Thomas come to terms with being a homosexual when he coached the team in 2006, says he wants “a game that includes everyone,” while actively trying to destroy Folau’s career.

“It’s obviously a decision that’s in the process right now but I believe in a God that’s in control of all things,” Folau told the Sydney Morning Herald. “Whatever His will is, whether that’s to continue playing or not, I’m more than happy to do what He wants me to do.”

Australian tennis great Margaret Court, who previously spoke out against same-sex marriage, sympathizes with Folau, arguing, “the penalty he’s receiving is very severe.”

“He really just wants people to come to Christ. I don’t think he should be penalized because really there’s a truth there,” she continued. “What he is saying about repenting is straight out of the Bible. My heart goes out to him because he’s being persecuted.”

Former Wallabies coach Alan Jones, now a popular radio personality, also defended Folau, proclaiming, “It’s got nothing to do with Israel, or rugby, or religion, or homosexuals.”

“Where are we in this country on free speech?” Jones asked, after commending Folau for his “conviction and Christian commitment.”

Australians will soon find out if their country will trample on Folau’s free speech or if Australian Rugby is, like Director Scott Johnsons said, “a game that includes everyone.”