Wounded Yemenis Evacuated Before Peace Talks

Image Credits: Stinger / Contributor / Getty.

Yemeni Houthi officials are expected to travel to Sweden shortly for talks as early as Wednesday to end the nearly four-year-old war after the Saudi-led coalition allowed the evacuation of some of their wounded for treatment.

Prospects for convening talks have risen as Western allies press Saudi Arabia, leader of the Sunni Muslim alliance battling the Iranian-aligned Houthis, over a war that has killed more than 10,000 people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

U.N. special envoy Martin Griffiths arrived in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa on Monday to escort the Houthi delegation, a U.N. source told Reuters. The Saudi-backed government has said it would follow the Houthis to the talks, the first since 2016.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump Wants to End "Uncontrollable Arms Race" With Russia, China

Trump Wants to End “Uncontrollable Arms Race” With Russia, China

World at War
Comments
Trump Foreign Policy: Doing the Same Thing and Expecting a Different Result

Trump Foreign Policy: Doing the Same Thing and Expecting a Different Result

World at War
Comments

Crimea Crisis: What Happened Between Russia, Ukraine

World at War
Comments

Ukraine Bars Russian Men From Entry

World at War
Comments

China Rejects US Report Calling For Anti-Espionage Measures

World at War
Comments

Comments