WOW: CNN Guest Says Trump Murdered 'Many More Millions' Of People Than Hitler, Stalin & Mao

An insane guest on CNN absurdly claimed that President Trump killed more people than the 20th century’s most notorious homicidal dictators.

Psychiatrist Allen Francis told CNN host Brian Stelter that Trump is responsible for more deaths than the millions slaughtered by Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong.

“Trump is as destructive of person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, and Mao were in the last century,” Francis said on – ironically – “Reliable Sources” Sunday. “He may be responsible for many more millions of deaths than they were.”

CNN's latest disgusting segment about @realDonaldTrump: A CNN guest says "Trump is as destructive a person in this century has Hitler, Stalin and Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were." Zero push back from Brian Stelter. pic.twitter.com/ckezRzxxAh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 25, 2019

Stelter didn’t attempt to pushback on the blatantly absurd comment that Trump killed over 100 million people, resulting in fierce backlash online.

In attempt to justify his failure to call out the lunatic psychiatrist’s remarks, Stelter instead took to Twitter to blame “tech difficulties,” and was promptly ratioed.

“I agree that I should have interrupted after that line,” Stelter tweeted. “I wish I had heard him say it, but I was distracted by tech difficulties (that’s why the show open didn’t look the way it normally does, I had two computers at the table, etc). Not hearing the comment is my fault.”

I agree that I should have interrupted after that line. I wish I had heard him say it, but I was distracted by tech difficulties (that's why the show open didn't look the way it normally does, I had two computers at the table, etc). Not hearing the comment is my fault. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 25, 2019

But Stelter’s excuse was easily debunked, as The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra pointed out that CNN’s official “Reliable Sources” Twitter account posted the exact segment in question, including Francis’ deplorable comments in full.

“Further proof that Brian Stelter is a liar: His show tweeted out the exact portion of the segment where the psychiatrist made the remarks,” Saavedra tweeted.

“If CNN had a problem with this segment they would *not* have promoted it on Twitter.”

Further proof that Brian Stelter is a liar His show tweeted out the exact portion of the segment where the psychiatrist made the remarks The remarks are at 2:28 If CNN had a problem with this segment they would *not* have promoted it on Twitterhttps://t.co/PH1mIUA97m — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 25, 2019

This is just the latest example that CNN is nothing more than a propaganda network hell-bent on pushing any lie they can to hurt Trump, even if it destroys their own credibility in the process.

